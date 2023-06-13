Verge Price Reaches $0.0015 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Verge has a market cap of $25.35 million and $577,106.67 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,847.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00298804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00536674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00409307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,823,132 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,823,125 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

