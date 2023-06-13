Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OEZVY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. Verbund has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Verbund Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.1858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Verbund’s payout ratio is 330.00%.

OEZVY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verbund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

