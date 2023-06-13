Verasity (VRA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $43.32 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $43.32 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007117 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.