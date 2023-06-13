Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,877,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,019,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 571,391 shares of company stock worth $19,742,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of -0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

