Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $33.42 million and approximately $824,144.53 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,461,458,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,230,420 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

