Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $398.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $398.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

