Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $195.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.