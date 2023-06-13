Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.59. 3,702,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

