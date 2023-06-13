Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 582,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 481,118 shares.The stock last traded at $68.46 and had previously closed at $67.94.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

