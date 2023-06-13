Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 582,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 481,118 shares.The stock last traded at $68.46 and had previously closed at $67.94.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

