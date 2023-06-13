Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 52-Week High at $198.22

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $198.22 and last traded at $198.22, with a volume of 164552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VV. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.