Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5584 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VLYPO opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $25.67.
About Valley National Bancorp
