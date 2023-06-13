Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5584 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VLYPO opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Read More

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.