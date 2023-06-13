Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Shares Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Valens Semiconductor worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Valens Semiconductor by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Valens Semiconductor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 67,357 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLN shares. TheStreet lowered Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of VLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. 133,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $251.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.13.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.