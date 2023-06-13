Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $254.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $248.53 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.25.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.