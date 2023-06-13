Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at Barclays

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $248.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.52 and a 200-day moving average of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,215,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.