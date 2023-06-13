Utrust Price Down 14.3% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $34.41 million and $1.04 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

