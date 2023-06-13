Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 890,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

