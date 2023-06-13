Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Evergy were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,455. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

