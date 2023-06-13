Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 149,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 791,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.88.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

