Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. 1,080,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

