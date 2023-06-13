Utah Retirement Systems Sells 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Solar were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,007,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,996. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.19 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

