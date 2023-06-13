Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 1,900 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,203. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

