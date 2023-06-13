Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEX were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.01. 355,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average is $222.39. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

