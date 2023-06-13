Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nordson were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.07. The company had a trading volume of 132,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,018. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.82. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

