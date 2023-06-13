Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,217. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $520.84. The company had a trading volume of 300,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -177.76 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $535.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

