Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,743 shares of company stock worth $8,617,334. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.52. The company had a trading volume of 203,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.