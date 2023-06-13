Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.2 %

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

