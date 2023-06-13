USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $86.28 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002991 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $86.28 million and $609,140.98 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,847.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00409307 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00097351 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019971 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00033543 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.
