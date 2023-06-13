Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $803.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

