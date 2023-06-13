UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $576,206.80

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $576,206.80 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00013440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00298390 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,121,180 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,122,140.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.50378923 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $697,654.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

