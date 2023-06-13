Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.