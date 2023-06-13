United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 269.8% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($14.39) in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. 6,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

