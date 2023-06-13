United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.48. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 2,711,040 shares trading hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

