United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $409,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $390.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

