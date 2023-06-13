United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

UPS traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

