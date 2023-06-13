United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $20.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of United Natural Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

