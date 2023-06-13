Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,864 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.93% of Unisys worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after buying an additional 45,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 433,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,047,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unisys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Unisys by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 307,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unisys

In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unisys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Unisys stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 560,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $285.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

