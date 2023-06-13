Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 10,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,933% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Uni-President China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

Uni-President China Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.