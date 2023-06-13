Ulysses Management LLC Raises Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up approximately 0.3% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 940,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 177,005 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.2 %

NTB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,060. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.38. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

