Ulysses Management LLC Purchases 850,431 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850,431 shares during the quarter. Angi accounts for 1.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Angi worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Angi by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Angi by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

ANGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 394,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.64. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.31.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

