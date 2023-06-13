Ulysses Management LLC Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Match Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ulysses Management LLC owned 0.09% of Match Group worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. True Signal LP bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Match Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,582,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,151. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

