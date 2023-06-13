Ulysses Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 6.8% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $28,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $467.44. 727,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,321. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.08 and a 200 day moving average of $458.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.