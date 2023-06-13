Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $282.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.53), with a volume of 356198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.50).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Tyman Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Tyman

About Tyman

In other news, insider Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.94), for a total value of £20,311.05 ($25,414.23). In other Tyman news, insider Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £20,311.05 ($25,414.23). Also, insider Paul Withers acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £64,750 ($81,018.52). Insiders have sold 127,283 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

