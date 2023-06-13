Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $282.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.53), with a volume of 356198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.50).
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.
About Tyman
Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.
