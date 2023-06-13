TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,028% from the average session volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
TT Electronics Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.
