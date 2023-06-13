Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 9.3% Higher

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.21. 501,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 963,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $738,600. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.