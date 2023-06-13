Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.19.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

