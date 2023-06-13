TRON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $171.99 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.13 billion and approximately $171.99 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002367 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002967 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,095,402,738 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

