Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

TFINP opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

