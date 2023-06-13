Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
TRIB stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
