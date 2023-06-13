Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRIB stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

