TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Stock Down 3.2 %

TNET opened at $103.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.85.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Amundi acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

