Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TCW opened at C$3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Further Reading

